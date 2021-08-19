Gaston County woman says $1 million prize ‘is like a dream come true’

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Latoya Henderson of Stanley couldn’t believe her luck when her $10 ticket revealed a $1 million prize, according to a news released from NC Education Lottery.

“This is like a dream come true,” she said.

Henderson purchased her lucky Jumbo Bucks ticket from Will’s on West Charlotte Highway in Mount Holly.

She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Henderson had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She opted for the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

“Most importantly, I want to invest my money so that it will keep growing,” said Henderson. “And I’m going to give back. I’m going to take care of my mom and my grandma.”

Jumbo Bucks launched in April with eight top prizes of $1 million. Three top prizes remain to be won.