Gaston County sees dramatic spike in Hepatitis A cases

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Gaston County Health Department is urging people to get vaccinated against Hepatitis A as the area is currently seeing a dramatic increase in local cases. Health officials said this spike is related to an ongoing outbreak that has impacted the entire state, most significantly the Piedmont and Western regions.

From 2018 through 2020, Gaston County only saw 33 local cases of Hepatitis A but has already had 70 documented cases in just three months of 2021.

Cases have occurred primarily among three groups: (1) persons who use injection or non-injection drugs; (2) persons who are experiencing homelessness; and (3) men who have sex with men.

Hepatitis A is a contagious, vaccine-preventable liver infection that can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks, to severe illness lasting several months.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, and stomach pain. Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and/or eyes), dark-colored urine, and clay-colored bowel movements may also occur.

Symptoms can appear 15-50 days (average 28 days) following infection with the virus. Because Hepatitis A causes inflammation of the liver, anyone with underlying liver disease is at risk of more serious illness if infected, health officials said.

The virus is usually transmitted through food or water that has been contaminated with undetectable amounts of feces from a contagious person, such as when food is prepared with unwashed hands. Hepatitis A can be prevented by a safe and effective vaccine, officials said.

If you are in one of the risk groups described (a person experiencing homelessness, a person who uses injection or non-injection drugs, or a man who has sex with men) or if you had contact with someone with Hepatitis A, contact your health care provider or the health department about receiving a vaccine. Additionally, always wash your hands with soap and water after going to the bathroom, after changing diapers, and before preparing meals for yourself and others.