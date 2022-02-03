Gaston County man wins $1 million prize on lottery scratch-off

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man is celebrating a big one after trying his luck on a $30 scratch-off and hitting a $1 million prize, according to the NC Lottery.

Lottery officials said Wilmer Ferrufino bought his winning ‘Millionaire Maker’ ticket from the QSC Food Mart on McAdenville Road in Lowell.

Ferrufino traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Wednesday to claim his prize. He chose to take home a lump sum of $426,069 after federal and state taxes were withheld.

Lottery officials said the Millionaire Maker game launched in March with 30 top prizes of $1 million and 10 $100,000 prizes.

Ferrufino is the 24th person to win one of the $1 million prizes.