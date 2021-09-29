Gaston County man feels ‘real good’ after winning $100,000 prize

Local News

by: Ciara Lankford

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sunilkumar Desai of Gastonia is the latest winner of a $100,000 prize in the Ultimate 7’s game, according to a release from NC Education Lottery.

“It felt real good to win,” Desai said.

He bought his Ultimate 7’s ticket from his store, Waco Stop & Shop, located on Cherryville Road in Waco.

Desai claimed his prize Friday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756 and said he will use the money to go on vacation and pay off some bills.

The $20 game launched in May with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million top prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain.

