Gaston County EMS Lieutenant passes away from COVID-19 complications

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gaston County EMS is mourning one of their own after they said Lt. Melanie Massagee recently passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Massagee died on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, authorities said. Massagee had been battling COVID-19 since just before Christmas. She was most recently on a ventilator suffering from COVID complications just prior to her passing, Gaston County EMS said.

“Her family hopes that this tragedy will help others realize how devastating this virus can be and encourages everyone to take all necessary precautions to help prevent such future tragedies,” Gaston County EMS said.

Lieutenant Massagee began her service in Gaston County with the Bessemer City Rescue Squad in 1978. She later joined Gaston County EMS as a volunteer Auxiliary member and later, in 2007, joined full time.

Massagee was currently assigned to B-Shift as the Lieutenant on that shift.

Massagee was known for her giving personality, dedication to ensuring no one was left unheard or went without. She was a friend to all who knew her. Massagee lived a life of service and commitment to her faith, family, friends, and the patients she served, Gaston County EMS said.

Photo: Gaston County Emergency Medical Services

The agency has placed a temporary memorial in front of their station located at 615 N Highland Street in Gastonia for anyone that would like to pay their respects.