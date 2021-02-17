Gaston County crews prepare for incoming ice storm

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Over in Gastonia, city work crews are preparing for potential danger due to a winter storm.

FOX 46 had the chance to visit the city yard where it’s all hands on deck for road crews. Five dump trucks have been fitted with slag spreaders to coat the roadway in a salt and sand mixture.

Other equipment like chains and sharpened chainsaws are also being prepared for crews to clear debris and downed trees.

A spokesperson with the City of Gastonia told FOX 46 that they are not anticipating road-related issues as of right now, but that they do have a plan in place in case that happens.

One area they’re watching is at the busy interchange at Hwy 321 and I-85.

A spokesperson with the City of Gastonia says bridges and overpasses will be treated first followed by priority roads and problem areas.

