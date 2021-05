Gas prices rise in Carolinas, experts warn trend could continue but advise against ‘panic buying’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline could mean paying more at the pump across North and South Carolina. A spokesperson with AAA Carolinas said gas prices are already higher than last month and they’re forecasted to keep going up.

A worrisome day on the road for some drivers in South Carolina, especially ones that spend a lot of time in a truck like Dallas Harmon.

“I was trying to pump yesterday and there was yellow tape on two whole gas stations right by my house,” said Upstate Resident, Dallas Harmon.

Audrey Tate Smith is only putting ten bucks in her tank at a Spartanburg gas station.

“People ain’t going to be able to travel to work or nowhere,” Spartanburg Resident, Audrey Tate Smith told us.

Then, there’s Barbara Tan.

“My husband had asked, go ahead and top off the car so he can get to and from work but I also needed some fuel for keeping up with the grass and household stuff,” said Barbara Tan.

It’s all because gas prices in the state have gone up and a spokesperson for AAA Carolinas told 7 News, they could climb higher.

South Carolina’s gas price average increased by 7 cents on the week, currently sitting at $2.67. This is 9 cents more expensive than last month and $1.10 more expensive than a year ago.

“We’re in pretty good shape but we have seen the prices go up a little bit and just like the national average, I’m sure we’ll continue to see them go up a little bit more until they get that main pipeline going again,” said Spokesperson with AAA Carolinas, Ernie King.

Ernie King with AAA Carolinas wants to remind drivers and consumers, this is expected to be temporary. Gerald Moore hopes that is the case. He’s a small business owner that spends a lot of time behind the wheel.

“It’s going to impact me, but how is it going to impact me and getting a plan for it,” said Small Business Owner, Gerald Moore.

A plan is what Tate Smith already has. That’s preparing for less time in the car until prices go down.

Something King really wants to remind drivers in South Carolina is to not panic buy right now when you read all this. Adding, that could just add to a potential shortage and higher costs.

