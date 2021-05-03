Funeral services announced for 2 fallen deputies in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Funeral arrangements for Sheriff’s Deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox, who were killed in the line of duty, have been announced.



Services for both deputies will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Appalachian State University’s Holmes Convocation Center (view map) at 111 Rivers Street in Boone.

Doors will open to the public at 1 p.m. All guests will be required to wear face coverings. Face coverings will be provided for those guests who do not bring them.

View additional information about Holmes Center accessibility, directions, admission and bag policy here. The service will be live-streamed on FOX46.com and on FOX 46 Charlotte’s Facebook page.

Both deputies were killed in the line of duty while responding to what was supposed to be a routine welfare check at a home in Boone.

On April 28, Wednesday morning, an employer called the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office concerned that someone did not show up for work.

That’s when Fox and Ward responded to the home of Michelle and George Ligon.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Investigators say Michelle’s son and George’s step-son, 32-year-old Isaac Barnes, killed the couple and then ambushed the deputies. Barnes also died, but it is unclear how at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, N.C. 28607, to: Candice Ward for Sgt. Ward, Tim Fox or Anneliese Moody for K-9 Deputy Fox.