CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A funeral is being held on Wednesday for former Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough. She passed away at the end of May at the age of 75.

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church is live streaming Scarborough’s funeral services Wednesday.

A pioneer in N.C. politics, in 1987 she became the first African American woman elected to the Charlotte city council, representing District 3 before being elected at-large in 1993.

Additionally, Scarborough was the first black woman to run for mayor of Charlotte and the U.S. Senate in North Carolina and holds major history within the state.

In 2014, Scarborough was elected to serve on the Mecklenburg County Commission. In 2016, she was elected chair of the board, again making history as the first Black woman to serve in this position.

Scarborough was unresponsive during Mecklenburg County meetings for months, missing the majority of votes, and hadn’t participated in person since before the pandemic.

The reason — she was in the hospice unit at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Following this, the Mecklenburg County’s Board of Commissioners appointed Dr. Wilhelmenia Rembert to fill in for Scarborough until the end of 2022.