Fully vaccinated people make up less than 1% of COVID cases in Mecklenburg County since late-March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Less than 1% of all COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County since March 22 have involved fully vaccinated people, according to health officials.

Mecklenburg County Public Health reported 376 “breakthrough” cases between March 22 and July 27, making up less than 1% of the total confirmed cases in that time.

Mecklenburg County has seen a recent surge in new COVID-19 cases as the highly contagious Delta variant becomes the dominant strain nationwide.

During the past week, MCPH said 11% of people tested in the county were positive for COVID-19, a number that is trending upward.

998 Mecklenburg County residents have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said the county is a high-risk transmission area and urged everyone to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

Harris cited a concerning rise in metrics in the area, including 200-300 new cases per day over the last week.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper also urged residents to get vaccinated and asked private businesses to require unvaccinated workers to wear a mask and be tested for COVID-19.

“Don’t wait until we run out of hospital beds. Don’t wait until skyrocketing numbers threaten to shut businesses or cancel sports. Don’t wait until you infect somebody you love,” Cooper said while pleading for unvaccinated people to get the shot.

As of July 28, only 48% of Mecklenburg County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.