CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were plenty of frustrations boiling over at the Charlotte City Council meeting Monday night, with five different groups showing up to protest various grievances with the City.

Hundreds of City workers and bus drivers came to protest for better working conditions and wages.

Protestors in support of Ukraine also came to the meeting to speak during the public forum. Mayor Vi Lyles spoke on the issue and said the City of Charlotte currently has 1,000 Ukrainian nationals living here.

Other members of the public showed up for the public hearing on the South Park Municipal Service District (MSD).

Many of the residents said they didn’t want to pay the extra property tax if the MSD is approved by the Council. The property tax would be 4 cents per $100 valuation and would generate around $1.35 million a year.

The money generated would go towards infrastructure investments in the area, hiring personnel, safety enhancements, and more. The Council is set to vote on this resolution in April.

Some decisions were made Monday night though – the Council voted unanimously to restore and reopen bus lanes on Independence Boulevard. The lanes have been closed since 2017, but with the help of the $750,000 project, will reopen by the end of 2022.

The CATS Capital Investment Plan will be funding the project.