From plastic to paper, Charlotte residents have until July 5th to switch before potential $150 fine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In Charlotte neighborhoods, it’s common to see grass shavings or in the Fall, leaves that have been raked up, put into a plastic bag and left at the curbside for pick-up.

It’s been common custom for a while, and it’s not exactly environmentally friendly.

“We’re good citizens and are responsible for making sure our garbage is disposed of appropriately,” Steve Chiccarelli said.

When FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with Chiccarelli, he had his own grass shavings left in a plastic bag in the corner of a driveway. But on July 5th, he and everyone else who has curbside pickup for yard waste will have to go from plastic to paper.

“When people use plastic bags, our people must de-bag at the curb,” said Eric DeLaPena, with the City of Charlotte’s Solid Waste Services. The city department is making an effort to get the news out with mailings and press conferences, largely because the change is mandated.

The city said paper yard waste bags or reusable containers with the yard waste inside will be accepted, but plastic bags will not. Officials cited the overall environmental impact but noted that it’s time-consuming.

“It’s hard to complete our routes on the day of collection,” DeLaPena said.

Chiccarelli agrees with the idea in principle but said that even with regular trash collection, service is inconsistent. For the new requirement, he believes that service should be regular for the amount of paper bags that may wind up being put out on curbsides.

“You have to watch in the morning to make sure your garbage is picked up,” said Chiccarelli. “In my experience, what I’ve seen happen is that people get rid of their garbage at a construction dumpster or at a dumpster behind a restaurant.”

FOX 46 spoke with others Charlotte who also like the idea, despite the inconvenience.

Those who continue to use plastic bags after July 5th will be given a note reminding them of the change. Afterward, a $150 fine could be imposed.