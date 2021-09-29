Friends mourn loss of beloved Concord pet society president killed in house fire

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – She died a hero doing what she loved most, saving animals. The Cabarrus Pets Society President was killed in a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Judy Poler is described by her friends as “a hero in all aspects of her life and legacy.”

Her death has hit the animal-loving community hard.

Before dying from injuries sustained in the house fire, she was able to save her four dogs and two of her cats. Unfortunately, a third cat didn’t make it out.

Animal lovers in the Concord area have been devastated by the news of her death.

Even complete strangers in the Concord community have been stepping in to help. Abbott’s Frozen Custard set up a donation area for Cabarrus Pets Society.

“We just want to support each other,” said Abbott’s Owner Shannon Leckinger. “I knew they were looking for pet supplies and wanted to help and figured through my business, I could collect supplies to at least get to the shelter.”

Judy’s husband is currently recovering from the fire in ICU. A Go Fund Me has been set up for the family.