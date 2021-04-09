Friday is last day to register for ‘Camp CMS’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With the rough school year CMS students and teachers have had due to the pandemic, district leaders are hoping to wrap things up with a fun summer.

Camp CMS will offer in-person emotional and instructional support to students who need extra learning due to the impact of remote learning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.

The camp is a free, six-week program focused on reading, math and science with some fun enrichment activities sprinkled in.

“As a district, we need to support our students academically and address any unfinished instruction after this challenging year. It’s also on us as a district to create something that’s joyful. We want to make sure a kid gets out of bed in the morning and wants to come to Camp CMS this summer,” said Brian Kingsley, chief academic officer.

CMS said it will run Monday through Thursday from June 14 through July 29 with a one week break after the 4th of July.

Click here to register your student.