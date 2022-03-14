(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Saturday night’s cold weather was more than just an inconvenience for many people. For local farmers, the 20-degree temperatures were costly.

Under a sea of white blankets at Rich Hill Farms in Lancaster County, S.C., sit 20,000 strawberries. 30% of them died in the weekend’s freeze. For farmers who rely on a good harvest to make their living, that’s a devastating loss.

“This is the first year we’ve had this cold a temperature in this stage with the strawberries, with it being so warm so early,” said Rachel Hovis of Rich Hill Farms. “It’s devastating when you know it’s going to impact you so severely.”

Thankfully, most of their blooms survived. But the 150 gallons of strawberries that didn’t will set them back significantly.

“It didn’t hurt the plants, so the plants will keep producing. It’ll just be a delayed start as to when we start picking,” said Hannah Denkins, Hovis’ sister.

Though the loss hurts, the family is counting their blessings, saying the freeze was likely much worse for farmers who grow different crops.

“The strawberry plants aren’t like the peach trees. The peach trees all bloom at once, so this is really going to hurt the peach farmers,” said Denkins.

Hovis and Denkins spent Sunday morning patrolling their fields. A dark bloom means the fruit was damaged in the cold and must be picked so that new blooms can grow in its place. Blooms that are still bright green survived.

“When you hear about it, it’s crushing because you put in so much work,” said Hovis. “Hopefully, when the temperatures warm back up, the blooms will still be producing.”