Free community back-to-school giveaway begins on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic will be joining with StarMed Healthcare to host its 5th annual Back-to-School giveaway event on August 6th and 7th.

The event is an annual collaboration to give back to children in the Charlotte community and help them prepare for a successful start to the school year.

“Prior to COVID-19, a back to school bash was a large event held with music, food, games, and rides for school aged children. With the pandemic came the challenge of finding a way to continue to give away free school supplies while keeping everyone safe,” organizers explained.

To continue the community support this year 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis until supplies run out.

The events will be drive-thru giveaways and will be held at four locations throughout the Charlotte area.

Friday, August 6th from 5pm – 7pm (or Supplies run out)

Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic East & StarMed Healthcare East (located at 5344 Central Avenue Charlotte, NC 28213)

Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic North (located at 402 East Sugar Creek Rd Charlotte, NC 28213) Saturday,

Saturday, August 7th from 10am – 12pm (or Supplies run out)

Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic West (located at 4016 Triangle Dr Charlotte, NC 28208) (Across the street from StarMed Healthcare West)

Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic South (located at 7001 South Blvd Unit A Charlotte, NC 28217)

All four events will take place rain or shine and children do not need to be present for families to pick up backpacks, organizers said.