FOX 46 takes part in Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

Nexstar is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday with a day of volunteering across the country in cities where the company’s stations are located.

As the largest local television and media company in the country, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. recognizes the great responsibility we have to serve our local markets.

The FOX 46 Charlotte team chose to serve in three ways this year.

A group traveled to the Second Harvest Food Bank to inspect produce, sort items and pack food that will be given out to students, shelters, emergency pantries and soup kitchens.

Another group grabbed their gardening tools and laced up their boots to help clean up two area parks, Robert L. Smith Park and Tuckaseegee Park.

For those at the station, the One Blood Mobile Bus was on hand to host a FOX 46 blood drive.

Follow #NexstarNation or #NexstarCares on social media to follow along with our team!