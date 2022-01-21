Fortune cookie numbers serve up $4M win for Cornelius Army veteran

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s often a dream and never a reality because it’s mostly about luck.

“We can see the power ball numbers on the news,” said Jimmy Chang. “When I check that, some are my lucky numbers but not all of them.”

Served with every single check at Red Bowl in Charlotte is a cookie that parcels out a piece of wisdom and a few lucky numbers.

“We just randomly pick up one for each customer,” said Jimmy.









Jimmy manages Red Bowl Asian Bistro in Charlotte. He said he couldn’t believe it when he saw a ticket from Thursday.

“My reaction was, really?” laughed Jimmy.

One of their customers called to tell them he used the numbers on his fortune cookie to play the lottery and he won. $4 million to be exact.

“(My wife) mentioned, you can use a number to get a chance to win the lottery,” said Jimmy.

The winner, thankful to get some great advice from Jimmy’s wife, who told the winner those could be his lucky numbers.

“One of the lottery winners from South Carolina had the same story, now you come here and I know it’s really so,” laughed Jimmy.

It’s not as uncommon as you think. According to a study by “Open Fortune,” 146 lottery winners from 2004 to 2021 have used fortune cookies to help pick their numbers.

“When I hand them out to the customer, most open right away,” said Jimmy.

So it seems like the fortune cookie is really living up to its name.