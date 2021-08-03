Fort Mill School District says all meals will be free, regardless of income

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Tuesday, the Fort Mill School District announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.

All meals will be free to all students regardless of income, however the Fort Mill School District is encouraging families to complete an application if they feel they would qualify, since other benefits may be tied to this application: P-EBT, waived or reduced school fees, school funding.

School officials have adopted the following household size and income criteria for determining eligibility:

Fort Mill Schools

Children from families whose income is at or below the levels shown may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals, Fort Mill Schools said.

For school officials to determine eligibility, the household must provide the following information on the application:

A SNAP or TANF case number certifying the household is currently eligible for either of these assistance programs and an adult household member signature

Names of all household members, the name and last four digits of the social security number of the adult household member signing the application form, current income by source for each household member and a signature of an adult household member certifying that the information provided is correct

Foster children may also be eligible for these benefits regardless of household income. If a household has foster children living with them and the household has not previously been notified by the school district that their foster children have been directly certified for free meals, the household should include and count the foster children (including personal income earned by the foster children) on the household application form with other non-foster children, the school district said.

