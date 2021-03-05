Former Walmart employee accused of ‘secret peeping,’ videotaping minors in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former Walmart employee is facing multiple felony charges after deputies said he spied on and videotaped minors for at least three years.

Michael Justin Childers, 32, of Taylorsville, has been charged with 53 counts of felony Secret peeping and nine counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor. He’s also been charged with 55 counts of felony possession of secret peeping material and two counts of felony secret peeping.

The two counts of felony secret peeping that were charged by the Sheriff’s Office stemmed from a video that was taken at a home in Alexander County.

The arrest stems from an ongoing investigation that began in December 2020 that initiated from Wittenburg Elementary School in Alexander County. The investigation led to numerous videos being located in Childers’ possession, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The videos that were discovered are not connected to Wittenburg Elementary School. They appear to have been taken between 2016 and 2019, while Childers was an employee of Walmart in Taylorsville, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

Childers is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $1.25 million secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, March 8.