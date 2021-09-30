Former ‘Tent City’ residents departing hotel rooms leased by Mecklenburg County Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Homeless residents staying in local hotel rooms leased by Mecklenburg County are moving out Thursday, county officials confirmed to FOX 46.

Former residents of Charlotte’s tent city near Uptown were moved into two different hotels in the Charlotte area after the encampment was cleared out earlier this year due to health and safety concerns–specifically a rat infestation.

The county said its goal was to better connect those people with affordable housing, food stamps, bus passes for job searching, and access to health and wellness services.

Mecklenburg County officials originally planned to lease the rooms through June 30, but officials extended the stay through September 30 due to difficulties finding affordable housing.

The county told FOX 46 on Wednesday that the remaining guests at the hotels would be moving to another hotel managed by either Roof Above or Block Love Charlotte. Catholic Charities reportedly moved their homeless clients last week.

Each person has been connected to a housing provider, the county added.

The Division Director for Housing and Homeless Strategy for Mecklenburg County, Karen Pelletier, told FOX 46 in May that FEMA is expected to reimburse the county for the hotel leases and other services.