Former South Meck High principal to fill in at Myers Park for suspended Mark Bosco

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former South Mecklenburg High School principal Maureen Furr was named interim principal at Myers Park High after Mark Bosco was suspended amid a review of the school’s response to sexual assault reports, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed.

The school system suspended Bosco last week from his position with pay.

The Myers Park principal came under fire after two former students sued CMS, claiming they were sexually assaulted near the school and that school officials didn’t take their reports seriously.

Students and parents pressured CMS to make changes and called for Bosco’s resignation.

CMS announced the creation of a Title IX task force Friday to review current reporting procedures to ensure CMS is responding properly and effectively to claims including harassment, assault or violations under Title IX.

“Trust is among the most important factors we must develop and maintain as we serve our students, families, staff and the community,” said CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston in a letter to families. “I am committed to doing everything possible to make Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools more responsive and to build that trust.”

CMS did not say how long Dr. Furr, the 2015 CMS Principal of the Year, would serve as interim principal for the high school.