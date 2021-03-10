Former Pike employee was subjected to racial epithets, lawsuit says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Stevie Lamont Stuckes is an African American man who was employed at Pike Electric from November 2017 to May 2020. Stuckes claims in a lawsuit during the period of his employment he “experienced and witnessed racial epithets” as well as jokes and discriminatory remarks about African Americans.

Although Stuckes was an employee of Pike in Mecklenburg County, in November 2019 Stuckes was working on a job site in Clearwater, Florida. There he experienced two incidents, which form the crux of his lawsuit. The first allegation involves a threat with a knife by a white employee. The second involves Stuckes arriving at the job site to discover a noose hanging at the location.

Soon after Stuckes reported both incidents to Pike. He then returned to Charlotte only to learn he had been demoted from a lineman position to a floater position and that his wages were cut by five dollars an hour. Also according to the lawsuit, a few weeks later Stuckes was demoted again to an underground worker job. In May 2020 Stuckes was laid off by Pike.

The claims in Stuckes suit against Pike include:

Hostile Work Environment

Retaliation

Civil Rights violation

Wrongful Discharge

Negligent Retention & Supervision

Lawyers for Pike provided the following statement.

“The allegations are false and distorted, but anybody can allege anything. Pike takes the nature of these allegations extremely seriously, and we look forward to responding in court with the facts.”