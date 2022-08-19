CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former Carolina Panthers star Thomas Davis had dropped his involvement in a new restaurant in Charlotte, he told his fans on Instagram.

The former linebacker said he is no longer involved in the “Tap and Vine at Stonecrest.”

David did not go into detail as to why he is moving on from the restaurant – only saying that’s how things work out sometimes.

Davis told Queen City News in June that he was excited to tackle the new venture of owning a restaurant.

“It’s an excellent feeling because I’ve always been in the service industry when I think about myself as a player,” he said.

The 16-year NFL veteran is completely moving on from the restaurant industry, however. Davis said he is preparing to open a new sports bar and lounge on Fourth Street in Uptown Charlotte.

He said he hopes the new business will be open before the Panthers first home game against the Cleveland Browns on September 11.