Former Panther helps launch first-ever behavioral health urgent care in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former Panthers great, Steve Smith, will help launch the first-ever Behavioral Health Urgent Care in Mecklenburg County.

“I’m no longer a Carolina Panther, Baltimore Raven football player,” Smith said. “Now I am a servant of this community.”

Everything former Panthers Wide Receiver Steve Smith does off the field is because of his experience growing up.

“I’m a survivor of domestic violence,” he said, “and I understand that the things you need to address start with mental health.”

On Monday, the Steve Smith Family Foundation along with other partners are announcing the first-ever Behavioral Health Urgent Care in Mecklenburg County.

“Think of it as an urgent care clinic, like if you had a sore throat, except it doesn’t close and it’s for behavioral health and substance abuse,” said Billy West, President & CEO of Daymark Recovery Services.

The construction costs will require $2 million from the county and $800,000 from both Alliance and the Steve Smith Family Foundation.

“What we’re spending now without having a resource like this, the savings that will come back to the community is something we don’t ordinarily think about,” said Mecklenburg County Commissioner Mark Jerrell.

“I try to do the same thing that I learned. It’s not what you do publicly; it’s what you do privately,” Smith said. “Privately, I want to honor my wife. I want to honor my children. And I want to continue to honor my city.”