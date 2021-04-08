Former NFL player Phillip Adams identified as suspect in Rock Hill mass shooting

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former NFL player Phillip Adams has been identified as the suspect in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in Rock Hill.

Adams shot himself to death early Thursday with a .45 caliber weapon, according to a source with the Associated Press. The source said he was briefed on the investigation, but was not authorized to speak publicly, the AP reported.

Adams is accused of shooting and killing Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, their two grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, 9, Noah Lesslie, 5, and James Lewis, 38, who was working at the home at the time of the incident.

The AP source said Adams had been treated by Dr. Robert Lesslie, and that his parents lived nearby in Rock Hill.

Adams played college football at South Carolina State before a six-year NFL career. He most recently played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, according to his NFL biography.

According to a report by Bay Area SB Nation, Adams had suffered from at least two concussions during separate games in 2012, one from an Oakland Raiders and Chiefs match-up.

A concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury that usually happens after a blow to the head. It can also occur with violent shaking and movement of the head or body. Long-term side effects of a concussion can be trouble concentrating, memory problems, irritability and other personality changes, sensitivity to light and noise, sleep disturbances, depression and other psychological problems, and issues with smell and taste, according to the Mayo Clinic.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Adams was found deceased by police following a standoff. His cause of death is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, they said.

The York County Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a news conference Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Moss Justice Center in York. FOX 46 will have live updates on-air and stream live on FOX46.COM.