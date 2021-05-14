Former HS student in Lincoln County charged with communicating a threat of mass violence

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former East Lincoln High School student is facing multiple charges after threatening to kill people at a local church memorial service on social media, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, May 13, the sheriff’s office received calls from School Resource Officers at East Lincoln Middle School and East Lincoln High School about rumors spreading around their respective schools that a former student had posted threats on social media.

The former student threatened to kill people attending a memorial service at a Denver, NC church to honor an East Lincoln High School senior who passed away last week.

Authorities attempted to locate the suspect, identified as Amon Douglas Stevens, 18, a former student at East Lincoln High School. Detectives checked several locations in the Maiden, NC area but could not locate Stevens.

During the attempts to locate him, detectives were provided a cell phone number and made contact with the suspect. He agreed to meet the officers at a restaurant in Hickory.

Hickory Police and Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives spoke with the suspect and during their conversation, Stevens admitted to making the posts on social media depicting the death threats observed by the initial reports made to the officers. Stevens was then taken into custody and charged with communicating threats.

Stevens was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

On Friday, May 14, an additional charge of felony communicating a threat of mass violence at a place of religious worship was served on Stevens. His bond was increased by $10,000 to a total of $20,000 secured, the sheriff’s office said.