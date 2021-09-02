Flooding causes ‘great concern’ in some Charlotte areas due to drainage issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As flooding concerns rattle the Northeast United States, heavy rains pound the Carolinas.

In certain areas of Charlotte, flooding has become a great concern due to drainage issues. Spots that would have ordinarily been drained naturally now have asphalt and concrete where soil and rocks once stood.

The XCLT trail is a greenway system meant to link multiple linear parks together forming a barrier against heavy storm waters. Dr. Thomas Hanchett is a Charlotte based historian who says this project to install greenways has been on the books since the 20th century.

“A little part of that was built in 1911, parts of it by Freedom Park, but the greenway system was envisioned throughout the entire city,” Dr. Hanchett explained.

Dr. Hanchett pointed out during a walk along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway, the many places it’s evident the greenway flood zone is working.

“This is another spot you can see a lot of the stuff that was in the water, but I really enjoy seeing the stairs here because if you walk up here, you can see the dirt that dropped out of the water and there it stops.”

Another situation at play here, is keeping up with the growing city and the amount of land moved during the construction and growth-boom that uptown Charlotte experienced in the last three decades.

“As Charlotte continues to grow and put in paving where it’s needed, we really need places like Little Sugar Creek Greenway that absorb some of the water as nature has always done.”