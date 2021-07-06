Flights at CLT Airport and TPA delayed, canceled as Elsa moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Strong winds and heavy rain pounded the Florida Keys Tuesday. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to drop several inches of rain before heading north. It will still be at least another 24 hours before the Charlotte area starts seeing the impact of the storm.

However, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport could see problems starting on Tuesday. The airport in Tampa closed around 5 p.m., which is bound to have an impact on flights at CLT.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Other airports affected include SRQ, EYW, and RSW. Multiple flights were canceled after 1 p.m. Tuesday at Charlotte-Douglas.

FOX 46 spoke with some passengers on a 1:30 p.m. flight who were happy to be back home.

“I’ve been watching it a few days on the radar and the weather apps. It was pretty typical so far. I only heard that it was closing when I got. Other than that it was pretty normal,” one passenger said.

To help passengers, American Airlines is getting rid of change fees for tickets booked to or from Fort Myers, Key West, Sarasota, and Tampa now through July 7, 2021. Travelers will have to pick a date no later than July 12, 2021 to qualify.

Delta is offering a similar deal, but customers have to move it to a day no later than July 10, 2021. United is also waving fees for those cities, as well as Fort Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach, and Orlando.