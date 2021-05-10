Flight travelers waiting to see any impact on ticket prices after Colonial Pipeline shutdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As consumers wait to see if the Colonial Pipeline fiasco will have an effect on them at the gas pump, travelers at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport are holding out to see if the price of their airline ticket goes up as well.

The pandemic has put a crimp in nearly everyone’s travel plans at one point or another.

“Before then (pandemic), I was traveling consistently,” passenger Isabelle Robertson said. “I actually got a tattoo because I love airplanes.”

Robertson, a frequent flier, is finally planning more trips since CDC guidance about traveling post-vaccination was released.

What matters most to her when flying is the ticket price. She’ll do anything for a deal.

“(We’re) out of the Cleveland, Columbus area up in Ohio,” she said. “So, we’re just driving up there with our carry-ons and we’re going to fly down.”

Some airlines are finally seeing post-pandemic cash flow. With more than a million travelers flying every day since March 11.

Could a potential fluctuation in jet fuel prices because of the Colonial Pipeline send ticket prices soaring?

Historical trends would suggest it’s not likely.

At the peak of jet fuel cost in 2008, Jet-A was trading at $3.89 a gallon. The average round trip is $343.02. Today’s jet fuel price is about $1.70.

“I just figured with the pandemic, not as many people were traveling,” traveler Lacey Bakalli said.

Bakalli says she’s on the hunt for a cheap ticket but wants to hold out for the right price to the right destination.

“I haven’t yet we’re trying to wait… maybe next year then we’ll look into that,” she says.

Only time will tell if jet fuel prices rise to a point that airline tickets are affected.

In the meantime, your best bet is to book well in advance, reserve your seats and get your spot on the next airline out of town.