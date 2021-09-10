Flags of Remembrance: Volunteers place nearly 3,000 flags in Uptown park to honor 9/11 victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Volunteers in Charlotte will place 2,977 flags in Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Friday to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The “Flags of Remembrance”, presented by the Firefighter Steven Coakley Foundation, will place the flags in the shape of the Twin Towers.

#NOW The process has started to install 2,977 flags as part of the Flags of Remembrance at Romare Bearden Park. There is also a piece of steel from the World Trade Center on display here. @FOX46News #GoodDay pic.twitter.com/IdKXbJuSX3 — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) September 10, 2021

Each flag will have an attached photo card of each victim of the attacks.

Saturday marks 20 years since the unforgettable attacks in 2001.