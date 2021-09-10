Flags of Remembrance: Volunteers place nearly 3,000 flags in Uptown park to honor 9/11 victims

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Volunteers in Charlotte will place 2,977 flags in Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Friday to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The “Flags of Remembrance”, presented by the Firefighter Steven Coakley Foundation, will place the flags in the shape of the Twin Towers.

Each flag will have an attached photo card of each victim of the attacks.

Saturday marks 20 years since the unforgettable attacks in 2001.

