‘It’s a long time coming.’ First major road project in 10 years underway in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s been a topic of conversation in Huntersville for nearly 20 years, but the town finally broke ground on their historic ‘Main Street Project’ on June 30. It comes after NCDOT delayed the project a year due to funding issues.

“If you want more than one alternative to get up and down through Huntersville, you’ll have a new bypass,” said Huntersville Mayor John Aneralla.

The project will consist of two roundabouts and run parallel to Old Statesville Road. The goal is to give commuters an alternative route to get through the town and aid in downtown economic development.

“It’s a long time coming. It’s very frustrating when you deal with road projects and you hear that they started out 17 years ago thinking about this type of project. But, it is gratifying to actually see it happening even though it’s been delayed a few times,” said Aneralla.

Rendering of Huntersville historic Main Street Project

Since the town committed to the redevelopment, they’ve gotten $100 million worth of commercial and residential development in the downtown area alone. But new development has left those who appreciate Huntersville’s old charm a bit skeptical, especially since road improvements have not grown with the town’s population. In fact, this is the town’s first major project in 10 years.

“The need for change in this area is a very, very big one because with the movement comes the eccentric traffic as well,” said Huntersville Real Estate Agent Barry Pulver. “As someone in real estate to a high level, this is such a transient part of the state, of the country, and people are going to continue to move here.”

The project costs $23 million, and the money is coming from federal, state, and town funds. It is expected to take two years to complete.