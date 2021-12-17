Fireworks return to Uptown to ring in the New Year in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The City of Charlotte is ready to welcome the New Year with a firework celebration in Uptown.

Charlotte Center City officials said the party to welcome in the New Year will begin at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve with food trucks and a DJ in the heart of Uptown.

Around 10 p.m., Charlotte’s Mo Money band will take the stage.

Just before midnight, city leaders will lead the crowd in a countdown to 2022, light the “Charlotte crown” and launch fireworks.

Officials said Levine Avenue of the Arts will close between South Tryon and South Church streets at 9 a.m. on Dec. 31. South Tryon Street will close between Stonewall Street and MLK Blvd beginning at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Both streets will reopen during the overnight hours leading into New Year’s Day.