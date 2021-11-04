Fired Union Day School principal files lawsuit against Board of Directors

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The former principal of Union Day School filed a lawsuit against the charter school and its Board of Directors after he was abruptly dismissed last month.

According to the lawsuit, Matthew Hamilton said he was fired “illegally” and that the Board “lied” to the public about its rationale for the dismissal.

The principal’s lawyer said the lawsuit claimed the Board of Directors allegedly fired Hamilton for a “business decision.” The suit accuses the Board of breaking the North Carolina Open Meeting law, requiring charter schools operating on state or local tax dollars to follow a formal, open process when making personnel decisions.

Following his termination, students, parents and teachers held a protest to support the beloved principal, alleging that the school board was not being transparent about its business and there was no accountability for the Board’s decision.

The lawsuit said the Board sent two letters to parents addressing the issue.

The first letter reportedly said the Hamilton was fired “for cause” but did not disclose details because of “legal reasons.” The second letter, the lawsuit alleges, said the principal was fired because he had taken “discriminatory actions toward school staff.”

Hamilton denied that claim in the lawsuit.

“Discrimination means giving prejudicial treatment based on someone’s race, gender, or some other category. Until a week after he was fired, Mr. Hamilton was never accused of anything that could be considered discriminatory,” his attorney Kirk Lundell said.

Hamilton claims he treated everyone at the school fairly.

“It didn’t happen. Being publically accused of something I never was told about is wrong and I should have the opportunity to clear my name,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said he was provided with a written reprimand on September 27, criticizing the way he collaborated with the Board of Directors, but said the document did not mention discrimination, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also contains sworn statements from some 20 teachers and staff from the school who said they would have publicly opposed their Board’s decision if they had been aware of its actions.

Classes were canceled for the remainder of the week after Hamilton’s firing due to “lack of available staff” while teachers were on strike.