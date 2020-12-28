CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — A popular theatre located on Queens Road in the Dilworth neighborhood is sorting through the aftermath of a fire that occurred overnight.
The theatre said in a social media post that the fire, which occurred early in the morning on Monday, was an electric fire and reported severe damage. Sound equipment, staging, lighting, and seating have all been affected.
“We are grateful that nobody was injured. We are grateful for first responders who saved what they could. And we are grateful for this theatre community.”
LATEST HEADLINES
- Hayward, Hornets hand Nets first loss of season, 106-104
- Want to travel and attend events in 2021? You may need a COVID-19 passport
- Forecast: Rain may be heavy at times on New Year’s Day
- September death in northwest Charlotte declared a ‘justified’ homicide
- Fire severely damages Theatre Charlotte on Queens Road