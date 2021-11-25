Fire Marshal: Woman killed in early morning house fire in Burke County, flames started from ‘heating source’

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was killed in an early morning house fire on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire broke out around 2:53 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, at a single-story home located along Farris Loop in Morganton, fire officials said.

As firefighters arrived at the scene, they were informed a woman was still inside the home, unable to escape.

Firefighters immediately began search and rescue efforts. Emergency crews were unable to rescue the woman in time due to the intense fire conditions on arrival. The fire was brought under control within minutes, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters remained on the scene for more than five hours for overhaul and investigation efforts.

The woman has been identified as 54-year-old Mary Louise Mode. Fire officials said the fire originated from a heating source in the home.

The Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, and the NC SBI are investigating.