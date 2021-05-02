Fire inside cocktail lounge at E CLT strip mall being investigated

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fire that broke out overnight inside a cocktail lounge that is located in an east Charlotte strip mall is under investigation, officials said on Sunday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the fire around 11 p.m. on Sunday at Vossi Bar & Lounge, which is located in east Charlotte at 3200 Monroe Road.

The bar, which is located in a strip mall, was found fully engulfed and multiple fire units were requested, officials confirmed. Firefighters began extinguishing the fire through the roof of the building and took control about 30 minutes in. Multiple businesses were affected including a nearby laundromat.

Charlotte FD, CMPD, and Medic were among the departments that responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported and it is unclear at this time what led to the fire. This remains an active investigation.