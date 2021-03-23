Fire heavily damages home in northwest Charlotte, injuries unknown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fire heavily damaged a local home Tuesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 in the 200 block of Oregon Street at a single-story house.

As Charlotte firefighters got to the scene, they observed heavy smoke and fire showing. The fire was extinguished in less than 20 minutes. No word on injuries at this time.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.