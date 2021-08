CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fire crews were working to contain a fuel spill in the Catawba River near Belmont Monday after two trucks crashed on the Wilkinson Bridge.

The crash happened Monday morning on top of the bridge.

Crews could be seen working along the shore and on boats to contain the fuel.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.