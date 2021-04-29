Fire causes massive damage at Lincoln County storage facility

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!

DENVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fire at a public storage facility in Lincoln County caused extensive damage early Thursday morning, officials said.

Fire officials said firefighters received a call around 1:30 a.m. about the blaze at the storage facility on NC 73 in Stanley.

Photo by Brett Baldeck

Photo by Brett Baldeck

Photo by Brett Baldeck

A covered area was fully engulfed in flames, destroying boats, campers, cars and trucks.

#NOW Hot spots remain from the fire at a public storage facility off NC73 near Denver. Investigation is underway into a cause. Live updates continue on #GoodDay @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/miF5VIGwxr — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) April 29, 2021

Several of the propane tanks on the campers exploded, causing explosions that shook the houses of nearby neighbors, officials said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Fire crews from East Lincoln, Denver and Huntersville responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.