Fire causes massive damage at Lincoln County storage facility

DENVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fire at a public storage facility in Lincoln County caused extensive damage early Thursday morning, officials said.

Fire officials said firefighters received a call around 1:30 a.m. about the blaze at the storage facility on NC 73 in Stanley.

A covered area was fully engulfed in flames, destroying boats, campers, cars and trucks.

Several of the propane tanks on the campers exploded, causing explosions that shook the houses of nearby neighbors, officials said.

Fire crews from East Lincoln, Denver and Huntersville responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

