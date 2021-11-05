Finishing the traffic flyover near Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The multi-year, multi-million dollar Concord Mills flyover project is finally coming to an end. NCDOT says the flyover connecting the interstate with the sprawling mall will be open in time for Black Friday shoppers.

“Sometimes from here to the exit, it can take an hour to get there.”

Juan Chamochumbi, Manager at Charanda Mexican Restaurant in Concord says the short drive from the parking lot to the highway can take some time. He says the construction project has caused chaos near his business for more than a year.

“There’s always accidents around here — someone is always hitting someone else”

Roadway design engineer Jim Beck says projects like the Concord flyover can run into slowdowns easily when the footprint of a project overlays developed areas.

“In an area that’s developed, like the Concord Mills area where there is a lot of commercial and retail development already in place, it constrains the construction which can make the project take longer.”

Beck says even though the flyover will take up two lanes of traffic that used to carry vehicles, the volume of vehicles that will use the flyover makes up for the blacktop lost.

“So it becomes a direct connection to where the traffic is headed. This operational improvement, it’s freed up capacity that would have otherwise been used holding cars.”