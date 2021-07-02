Find A Fugitive: Suspect caught on camera stealing $7,500 worth of equipment in south Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for a suspect caught on surveillance breaking into Lucas Concrete on Roundtree Road in south Charlotte.

Detectives said the suspect stole about a bunch of power tools, saws, drills and chargers on the morning of June 5, 2021. Det. Adrian Johnson from CMPD’S Crime Stoppers said more than $7500 worth of equipment was stolen.

“We don’t know who is, but he’s a light skinned Hispanic male or a White male and we’re looking to identify this suspect,” Johnson said.

CMPD said he was driving a bluish older model Toyota Camry. If you recognize who this man is call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the p3 tips app.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.