Find a Fugitive: CMPD searching for man wanted on 15 warrants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police are looking for Lonnie Earnhardt. CMPD says he has 15 warrants out for felonies, mainly for stealing.

Detectives say he is the suspect captured on numerous surveillance cameras walking out with merchandise from local home improvement stores without paying.

“He hits retail stores, Home Depot Lowe’s that’s the stores he’s targeting. He’s stealing all types of things and probably selling them out on the street,” said Det. Adrian Johnson from CMPD’s Crime Stoppers unit.

Lonnie Earnhardt, 49, has been arrested numerous times before according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s arrest records. He is easily recognized by his distinctive tattoos and on his hands, and the star on the left side of his neck.

If you know where Earnhardt is, call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app on your phone. There is a cash reward of up $1,000 for any info leading to an arrest.