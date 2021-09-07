‘Fighting to keep our history.’ One of Charlotte’s oldest neighborhoods fights for the future of historic school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The future for a historic school is up in the air.

Morgan School has now sat vacant for about five years. Now, the people in the Cherry Community are trying to reclaim it.

“We are fighting to keep our history,” said Cherry Community Member Yvonne Bittle.

Morgan School has served as the heart of the Cherry Community since 1925.

“That’s a very important history we are trying to preserve,” said Cherry Community Member Berlinda Tolbert.

Morgan School lies on Torrence Street in the Cherry neighborhood. That community is one of Charlotte’s oldest, as well as one of the few remaining historically African American communities in the city.

“This is one of our opportunities to hold onto that African American history that is so important to the city,” said Tolbert. “Because it doesn’t exist any longer.”

For more than 30 years now, the Cherry Community has tried to reclaim the school and its rich history to develop a community learning resource center.

“We want to keep what belongs to us,” said Bittle. “We are not fighting for anything else.”

But, CMS has other plans. The district is considering a long term lease to an arts organization, which would require making some major changes to the building. The Cherry Community says that could destroy the potential of the school being designated a historic landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.

“You simply cannot sit back and watch your history and your people vanish,” Tolbert said.

There will be a meeting at the school Friday at 1 p.m. for anyone interested in attending.