CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fight between multiple students at Chambers High School Wednesday morning prompted a police response and a modified lockdown, according to school officials.

Principal Erik Turner said in a message to parents that the fight among students happened on campus Wednesday morning. Police were called to ensure the safety of other students and staff.

Turner called the fight “unacceptable behavior” and sit the students would be disciplined in accordance with the CMS Code of Student Conduct.

“Your child’s safety is my first priority as principal and I am committed to providing a safe and positive high school experience for all our students,” Principal Turner said. “Thank you to our students and parents who partner with us to make Chambers a great place to work and learn.”

The high school was placed on a modified lockdown for the remainder of the school day.