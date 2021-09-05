Federal unemployment benefits stop and local Charlotte businesses are hiring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As the pandemic continues and more people start to venture out for a night on the town, some restaurant managers in NoDa say they’ve been short-handed for months now.

Meanwhile, they hope people looking for a job will help meet the high demand to hire.

Melissa O’Mara is a manager at Jack Beagles in Noda. She says right now, all three locations are in need of more servers, assistant servers and busboys. It’s a challenge that has been constant since the start of the pandemic, along with closures and health concerns.

“We could probably use one or two more people on at night just to help us keep up with the volume of people,” O’Mara said. “We are having a lot of people take off and trying to get people staffed up to be able to accommodate that. And it’s just been really hard getting people to apply and stick with it.”

Any given Sunday, the restaurant feeds more than 500 people, providing drinks, delivering food, and live entertainment. O’Mara says training takes time and customers can overwhelm new employees.

“When they realize that we aren’t staffed up well, it is hard to keep people. And again, the volume is intimidating to some,” O’Mara said.

As the mission to hire more people continues and federal benefits end for some, 70 percent of people who are unemployed in North Carolina will no longer receive an additional $300 weekly benefit. Other federal programs that end this weekend include the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation.

Dr. Brad Yeckley is a financial expert at UNC-Charlotte. He says people are thinking twice about their health and pay.

“There are a number of people who might be holding out for jobs that are now paying $15 an hour so that. Minimum wage is a big issue that’s being discussed and many people receiving benefits are applying for jobs that are paying some sort of $15, $16, $17 an hour jobs in there, they’re not really looking at anything below that level,” Yeckley said. “Waiting tables or a server, that’s a health risk. So they’re having to make a major decision on I now have to go back to work and risk my health and safety and the health and safety of my family.”

With the loss of benefits, he predicts owners will see an uptick in people accepting lower-paying jobs until they find one that’s a better fit. North Carolinians can still file for state unemployment benefits, which gives up to 13 weeks of benefits in a one-year period.

Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment rate continues to decline. Right now the rate is 4.4 percent but it doesn’t include the people who have stopped looking for work altogether.

“You do have to at some point from the federal level, kind of pull the Band-Aid off of some of what’s been put out there as far as the pandemic is concerned,” Yeckley said. “But I do think there’s some tone-deafness involved with what we’re seeing with the delta variant is I do feel, you know, that there is this, we’re back to normal mentality right now. And it’ll be interesting to see after this week, maybe in about a week or two, what happens with COVID and the delta variant.”