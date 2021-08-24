FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine could lead to mask mandates for city employees in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones told Charlotte City Council on Monday night that vaccine mandates have been discussed for city employees.

Jones emphasized these are just discussions that are underway and, if implemented, would take effect after September 30, 2021.

The statement was made following a question from Councilwoman-At-Large Dimple Ajmera, who asked about a vaccine requirement.

“We would hope that our numbers of vaccinated people increase,” said Jones. “We would hope that the mask mandate slows own the increase. We would want to see what the incentives would do first before we went into a mandate.”

Jones said the incentives for city employees include $250 for getting vaccinated, with more possible if 75% of team members get vaccinated together.

The money would be coming from the American Recovery Act money the city is getting from the federal government. The use of that money for incentives for city employees is legal.

City officials said, according to a survey, around two-thirds of city staff are vaccinated.