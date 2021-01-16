FBI increases reward in deadly York Co. Christmas home invasion

FILE – In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. The U.S. government on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, said a devastating hack of federal agencies is “likely Russian in origin” and said the operation appeared to be an “intelligence gathering” effort. The assessment was disclosed in a rare public statement from the FBI and other investigative agencies. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The FBI has increased the reward to $20,000 for information in a search for three suspects that committed a home invasion on Christmas Day in Hickory Grove, S.C.

A 75-year old man and a 72-year old woman were attacked and beaten in the robbery and York County Sherriff’s Office released on Saturday that the woman has died from her injuries.

One of the suspects is described as a 5’8″ White female in her 20’s who was wearing dark blue pants and a black hoodie. Another suspect is described as a White male age 25-25 who is tall with a thin build. The third suspect is described as a Black male age 25-25, who is tall with a thin build. Both men were wearing all black clothing and hoodies.

Deputies say several items were stolen from within the home at Smith Ford Road, including a handgun, jewelry, and cash. A dark-colored vehicle was observed parked near the residence of where the crime occurred.

NEW: The FBI has increased the reward to $20,000 for info leading to the arrest & prosecution of those involved in the Christmas Day in Hickory Grove. Sadly, the female victim in this case has succumbed to the injuries sustained in the attack. #YCSONewshttps://t.co/cSNs1Xhw10 — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) January 16, 2021

The award for information leading to the arrest and prosecution was originally $10,000 on January 6. The subjects SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact the York County Sheriff’s Office Detective directly at 803-280-6246. Or email the detective in charge Eddie Wong at eddie.wong@yorkcountygov.com.