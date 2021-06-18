Father’s Day visits begin at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Father’s Day visits start at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. It’s the first time any in-person visitations have been allowed in more than a year.

FOX 46’s Annie Szatkowski spoke with the sheriff’s office who hopes to make this year’s holiday special for fathers and families.

As of last check, more than 400 Father’s Day visits have been scheduled at Detention Center Central in uptown Charlotte and the sheriff’s office said their residents and families are very excited.

Families can meet up for about 25 minutes in person, no contact visitations, Friday through Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.

FOX 46 has been told there will also be some surprise gifts and activities for the kids who visit this weekend.

The sheriff’s office said they’re eager to welcome back families after more than a year of only video calls. They said nothing replaces that face-to-face interaction with loved ones.

“It’s difficult to be incarcerated and to be away from your family, for anybody, so to have that connection is one way that the MCSO is saying, ‘Hey, we understand and we are going to bring your family in.'”

To sign up for an inmate visit, head to Mecklenburg County’s website.