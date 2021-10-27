Fans hope energy shown at Mexico vs Ecuador match continues for Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Thousands of people packed parking lots and streets around Bank of America stadium to show their support for the Mexican National Soccer team and Ecuador. Some even say this is what the Queen City will look like every time Charlotte FC suits up in 2022.

The smoke, drums, and dancing are just some of the ways people celebrated the Mexican national soccer team playing a friendly match against Ecuador during the U.S. Tour. The team already with a big following globally, and that includes the team’s number one fan.

“Pleasure to be here, the people are very friendly,” said Hector ‘Caramello’ Chavez.

Some may not have traveled as much as Caramello, but he’s a staple at every match for Mexico which is why so many lined of for pictures with him.

“I’ve been following my Mexican team since 1986,” he added. “I’ve been in 9 world cups, and I think this will be my game number 429 following the Mexican team.”

Others hope to reach that number of games in a lifetime. That’s why the Poncho Villa’s Army, the fanbase for the Mexican national team is strong. People with the group traveled from California, Virginia, and Texas to see the match in Charlotte.

“It’s special just to have Mexico here again after two years they haven’t been here,” said Chico Sanchez, a member of the Salisbury, NC Poncho Villa’s Army.

Those who live in Charlotte say this is a great way to show fans the city and they hope this excitement will carry over to 2022 when Charlotte FC opens the season. Because with the most popular sport in the world setting up shop, the Charlotte fans must represent their team.

“Now that we have our new soccer team Charlotte FC this is what we are going to bring out here to the team,” says Sanchez.

Many we spoke with say they have already signed up to be a Charlotte FC season ticket member, or they will be doing it very soon.